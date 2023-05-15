Congress MP snubs Mamata's 2024 proposal: ‘Karnataka win made her realise’

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday snubbed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's proposal of a “one on one” fight in the Lok Sabha elections, saying his party's grip in the TMC-ruled state is increasing with every passing day. The Lok Sabha member from Berhampore, known for his combative stance against the TMC supremo, also questioned Mamata Banerjee's silence on Rahul Gandhi-led Barat Jodo Yatra and her lack of support for Congress during the election campaign in Karnataka.

Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Congress party's win in Karnataka has made Mamata Banerjee realise that she won't be able to fight the BJP without taking Congress along. Did you hear Mamata Banerjee asking people to vote for Congress to defeat the BJP in the Karnataka elections?” he asked rhetorically.

“When the elections were underway, she never urged the people of Karnataka to vote for Congress. Today, when the Congress emerged victorious, she realised that she can't move forward in Bengal without Congress. Because Congress' grip in Bengal is increasing with every passing day,” he said, citing his party's victory in the recent by-poll for the Sagardighi assembly constituency.

To be sure, Banerjee had appealed to the people of Karnataka not to vote for the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Banerjee on Monday renewed her call for a "one on one" fight by regional satraps to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and said she was ready to support the Congress party where it is strong.

“In a state where there is a strong regional party, BJP won’t be able to put up a fight. The strongest regional party must be given priority in each state. We will give support to the Congress party in states where they are strong. There is no problem with this. But they (Congress) have to support other political parties too,” Banerjee said while speaking to reporters at the state secretariat.

“I am giving you (Congress) the support in Karnataka, but you are fighting against me every day (in West Bengal). This shouldn’t be the policy. This goes for everybody. If you want to achieve some good things you have to sacrifice in your area,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to Banerjee's call, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC leader should stop beating around the bush and meet top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi. He, however, asserted that Congress's fight against TMC in Bengal will continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail