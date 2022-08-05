Congress MP Deepender Hooda has an advice for Modi govt on what it could construct next

Hours after holding protests against the price rise and unemployment which saw massive drama unfolding in the national capital, Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Friday said the party will be back on the roads if the Centre does not allow discussion on the said issues in Parliament, besides the Agnipath scheme, the government's short-term recruitment plan for armed forces.

The Congress had called massive nationwide protests over price rise and GST hike on essential items among other things. Dramatic scenes played out in Delhi with several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, taken into detention by Delhi Police after they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were released in the evening.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hooda said, “We want to discuss unemployment in Parliament and appeal to the government to control inflation and take back the Agnipath scheme. If they won't let us discuss, then we'll come back on the roads.”

Hooda also came up with a suggestion for the Centre regarding new constructions that it may take up amid massive detentions and questioning of top leaders during an ongoing Parliament session. It said the Narendra Modi-leg Union government should consider having an Enforcement Directorate's office in the new Parliament building if the government was looking to detain MPs when a session was progressing.

“The Centre should make a Police line instead of a new Parliament along with making an ED office in the building of Parliament if they want to detain MPs when the Parliament is functioning,” the Congress MP was quoted as saying after he was detained by the Delhi Police.