Congress MP's suggestion for Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘I want him to…’

Congress MP from South Goa Francisco Sardinha on Monday advised Rahul Gandhi to “stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra” and go to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat instead "to awaken the public" as they gear up to cast their votes.

“I want Rahul Gandhi to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra and go to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to awaken the public so that they vote for the only party that can defeat the BJP. The only party that can be an opposition to the BJP is the Congress,” Sardinha told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi cast his vote to elect the new Congress president at a campsite of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka. The 3,500-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is observing a “rest day" on the 40th day of the march at Sanganakallu since its commencement on September 7.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun its poll preparations for the two states in full-swing with its core group holding a meeting in the national capital on Monday.

On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah launched the party's campaign song for the assembly election 'Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP Sarkar' at a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour.

The Congress party is expected to announce the list of candidates for the Himachal polls later in the day, news agency PTI reported.

The voting for the 68-seat Assembly in the hill state is scheduled to take place on November 12, while the counting will take place on December 8. A direct contest between the BJP and the Congress is likely in the state, where the Aam Aadmi Party will also be trying to expand its base.

In the Assembly elections held across five states in seven phases earlier this year, the BJP swept the polls in four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – while the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed a landslide victory in Punjab.

(With agency inputs)

