Congress MP's ‘jhoola diplomacy’ dig as China blocks bid to tag Sajir Mir as global terrorist

A day after China blocked a move at the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Sajid Mir as a global terrorist, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Shinghvi said one should never trust the Chinese or even the United States as geopolitics only understands “transactionalism”.

The photo of 45-year-old Sajid Mir, who underwent plastic surgery and is now living in Pakistan.(HT Photo)

India and the US had to blacklist Mir, wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist that would have subjected him to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

“China blocks Sajid Mir's listing as Global terrorist before the UN Security Council. I mean well when I say never trust the Chinese or even the USA. Jhoola diplomacy is only good for optics. All geopolitics understands is transactionalism,” Shinghvi said in a tweet.

Mir has already been designated a terrorist under the laws of India and the US.

In a sharply-worded response to China's move at a high-level conference on counter-terrorism at the UN General Assembly, India said it had “righteous reasons to believe something is genuinely wrong with the global counter-terrorism architecture”.

"If we cannot get established terrorists, who have been banned across global landscapes, proscribed by the United Nations - for petty geopolitical interests - then we really do NOT have the genuine political will to sincerely fight this challenge..."

The White House said the Biden administration's belief in that designation speaks for itself.

"Well, I think our belief in that designation speaks for itself," John Kiby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said during a press conference.

Who is Sajid Mir?

Mir, believed to be in his mid-40s, is one of India's most wanted terrorists and has a bounty of $5 million on his head - placed by the US - for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In June last year, Mir was handed a 15-year sentence by a Pakistan anti-terrorism court.

Pak authorities have claimed Mir died later but Western countries remain unconvinced and have demanded proof of his death.

The issue made headlines last year when global anti-terrorism watchdog FATF assessed Pak's progress towards combating terror funding activities.

