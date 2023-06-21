India slams China over blocking of 'terrorist' label for 26/11 plotter Sajid Mir

India on Wednesday ripped into China after it blocked a proposal at the United Nations (tabled jointly with the United States) to label Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir - wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks - a 'global terrorist'. Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top terrorist Sajid Mir had gone for plastic surgery after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks (File)(Sourced)

In a sharply-worded response to China's move at a high-level conference, India said it had 'righteous reasons to believe something is genuinely wrong with the global counter-terrorism architecture'. "If we cannot get established terrorists, who have been banned across global landscapes, proscribed by the United Nations - for petty geopolitical interests - then we really do NOT have the genuine political will to sincerely fight this challenge..."

"Ten fully armed assailants from across our borders... descended on our shores and wreaked havoc over three days... resulted in 166 innocents being killed, including 26 foreign nationals," India said, noting that the UN Security Council - the global organisation's highest decision-making body - had visited Mumbai in October last year and paid 'collective homage at the site of the attacks... but regretfully justice continues to elude the victims...'

"... the first and most crucial gap - we feel addressing is: avoiding double standards and this self-defeating justification of 'good terrorist v bad terrorist'. A terror act is a terror act ­- period - (and) any justification being used should not be countenanced by anybody."

Beijing blocks proposal

On Tuesday China had voted against a proposal - presented by both India and the US - to designate Mir a 'global terrorist'. Tabled under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC, it would have frozen Mir's financial assets and ordered a travel ban and arms embargo.

China had, in September last year, suspended the same proposal.

What did the US say?

The US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said 'our belief in that designation speaks for itself'.

Who is Sajid Mir?

Mir, believed to be in his mid 40s, is one of India's most wanted terrorists and has a bounty of $5 million on his head - placed by the US - for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In June last year, Mir was handed a 15-year sentence by a Pakistan anti-terrorism court.

Pak authorities have claimed Mir died later but Western countries remain unconvinced and have demanded proof of his death.

The issue made headline last year when global anti-terrorism watchdog FATF assessed Pak's progress towards combating terror funding activities.

With input from agencies

