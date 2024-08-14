 Congress names Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress names Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana

ByHT News Desk
Aug 14, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Abhishek Manu Singhvi named Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana

The Congress party has nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.(PTI)
Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.(PTI)

“The Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Council of States from Telangana,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Follow Us On