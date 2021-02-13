Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition

The Congress has nominated Mallikarjun Kharge as the new Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, party chief Sonia Gandhi informed Upper House chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday -- three days before the incumbent Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term comes to an end.

Ever since Kharge was brought in to the Upper House last year, despite his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party insiders speculated that he is tipped to succeed Azad.

Kharge, a Dalit leader, was the floor leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019 and Union minister for railway and labour. He was also appointed as the party general secretary in charge of Maharashtra.

In the party circles, Kharge is considered very close to Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi. His nomination also signals that the party will be less accommodating while negotiating with the government for floor management and will work more in tandem with Gandhi’s line of action against the government. Recently, Gandhi was disappointed to see the party’s Rajya Sabha leaders participating in the debate on President’s speech while their Lok Sabha counterparts continued protests to demand a separate discussion on farm laws.

According to party leaders, Azad had suggested to the party leadership that after his exit, the deputy leader Anand Sharma should be promoted as the LoP. Both Azad and Sharma were part of the group of 23 senior leaders who demanded sweeping changes in the party.