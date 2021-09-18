Congress needs a permanent president’: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the Congress party needs a permanent president. He said leaders like him feel that it will be realised soon.

Talking to newsmen after attending a party function in Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Saturday, Tharoor said Sonia Gandhi led the party perfectly for many years and strengthened it, but now since she asked to relieve her of the responsibility, the party will have to find a new president.

“We all need Rahul Gandhi to assume the position. If he is still reluctant we have to find an alternative. The party needs a permanent president and the process should speed up,” he said, adding many states will go to the poll in a couple of months.

“We need a strong party and a strong leadership,” he said.

Tharoor said change is quite visible in Kerala after the new leadership took over and it will help strengthen the party.

Tharoor was one among 23 signatories of a letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last year seeking sweeping changes in the party and strong leadership through organisational elections.

After his discharge in the Sunanda Pushkar death case in August, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram is taking a lot of interest in state politics. He is close to new PCC chief K Sudhakaran who said several times that the party could not exploit the talent of a leader like Tharoor.