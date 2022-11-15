Congress open to route change in ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: The Congress party is open to changes in the route of its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra to accommodate priorities of the party’s various state units, people familiar with the matter said, adding that dates are likely to remain unchanged.

The party’s task force for the Bharat Jodo Yatra met on Monday to assess the outcome of its biggest foot-march that has completed 68 days since it started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on August 23. The assessment was necessitated as the march has completed its south Indian leg and entered northern states, where the Congress faces tougher political challenge from the BJP.

“We were having a review meeting of Bharat Jodo Yatra because half of the yatra is completed. Now, we’re in the hearts of north India so the feedback is important on how to move forward,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said hours before the meeting. “Response from the public and party workers is incomparable to any other event.”

He further said: “There is no specific change in the routes, but if the respective PCCs (Pradesh Congress Committees) ask for small correction in the route of the yatra without changing the date, then it will be alright.”

A senior Congress leader said the party had planned its route “meticulously”. “Several options had to be discarded as there would be a jungle or river in between,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the meeting briefly and was apprised of the achievements of the yatra, said a leader, who was present in the meeting. Leaders discussed how the yatra has set a narrative and its message has gone to millions. Another leader said there was a discussion on holding another yatra that will cover India east-to-west, connecting the states not covered in this yatra.

