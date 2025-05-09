Congress organises nationwide ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ in support of armed forces

The Congress on Friday organised nationwide rallies as part of ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ to foster unity and solidarity in support of India’s defence efforts, as it called upon the public to stand firmly behind the government and the armed forces, commending them for the cross-border retaliation against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. A rally as part of the ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar. (X)

“By giving their all, the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force are constantly setting new standards of bravery and valour. Operation Sindoor [cross-border strikes] is a direct proof of this. The Indian Army deserves all the praise it can get for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s attack in Pahalgam, putting it in check, and for destroying its evil designs. I salute the spirit, zeal, and passion of the Army,” said Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak.

She added that ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ was being carried out from Congress offices across the country. “Everyone is requested to participate in this to elevate the morale of the Indian government and the defence forces,” she said.

Nayak condemned the Pakistan military for attending the funerals of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s aides and family members killed in Indian air strikes. “After the strike on the terror camps, Pakistan rained ammunition on innocent Indians, and proved that it provides shelter to terrorists. This is not just an allegation but a reality.”

Nayak said Pakistan consistently betrayed India, despite periods of diplomatic engagement following the 1971 and Kargil wars. “They attacked the common Kashmiris and the gurdwara in Poonch and targeted the defence locations. They used F-16 fighter jets against India despite acquiring them from the United States under the condition of using them in anti-terror activities.” She urged the government to prioritise the safety and security of border residents amid escalating tensions.

Nayak referred to Congress leader Udit Raj’s statement regarding the name of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and clarified it had been retracted after being taken out of context. “Sindoor [vermilion] has significance in India. It is improper to view it in line with a particular religion at a time like this,” she said. She emphasised that individual statements should not deviate from the Congress’s stand to support the government’s decisions on the cross-border strikes.

Nayak referred to Pakistan’s appeal to international partners for financial aid and reiterated Congress’s opposition to such assistance. “At a sensitive time like this, if Pakistan is given financial support, we know where it will be utilised. They have been using such monetary packages to induce terrorism and bolster terror camps by providing them with the state-of-the-art technology,” Nayak said.