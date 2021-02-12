Congress picks Mallikarjun Kharge as next Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
The post of the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House will fall vacant after the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad on February 15.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Congress on Friday nominated its senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the next Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in place of Ghulam Nabi Azad. The development was confirmed by House chairperson and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu's office, which received a letter of nomination from the Congress party.
The post of the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House will fall vacant after the retirement of Azad on February 15.
Topics