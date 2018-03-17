Rahul Gandhi says India is tired of Modi govt, Cong resolution calls for old practice of paper ballot

The Congress is set to roll out a road map for reversing its downward electoral journey and restoring its past glory ahead of the 2019 general election in its two-day plenary session that began in Delhi on Saturday.

Party president Rahul Gandhi hailed the old guard as he opened the session, but said the way forward was in taking the youth along.

Being held after a gap of seven years, the theme of the 84th plenary session of the 132-year-old Congress party will be ‘Change is Now’, and will see Gandhi put forward the party’s plan for the future.

Below are the live updates:

12:45pm: Congress’ political resolution calls for reverting to the old practice of paper ballot, saying there are misgivings on “misuse” of EVMs to “manipulate the outcome contrary to popular verdict”.

12:30pm: The Congress resolved to adopt a “pragmatic approach” for cooperation with all like-minded parties and evolve a common workable programme to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 general election.

12:03pm: Kharge says the Congress party led India to independence and helped establish democracy. It was democracy which brought PM Modi to power but, ironically, his government itself has now become a threat to democracy, he says.

12:01pm: Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress reached out to people across the country, inspired them to rise above all barriers, and mobilised them to form the world’s biggest movement for independence, says Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha.

10:55am: The difference between our party and the incumbent ruling party is that they follow the ideology of hatred while we follow the ideology of love and fraternity, says Congress president

10:50am: The representatives of our party have fought hard to keep our ideology alive. The senior leaders of the Congress will guide the party youth and take us forward: Gandhi

10:58am: This country is everyone’s -- every faith, every caste, every man. And Congress will work for that: Gandhi.

10:56am: The country is tired of what is happening under the current government. Only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation, says the Congress president.

10:54am: Rahul Gandhi says Congress cannot go ahead without the youth. The job is to bring together seniors and the youth and move ahead.

10:52am: We are talking about change but not without forgetting history, says Congress president.

10:51am: Want to thank Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and other leaders for fighting for the party, and country, says Rahul Gandhi.

10:50am: Rahul Gandhi addresses the party.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Manmohan Singh at #Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium for Congress' plenary session. pic.twitter.com/0QtEdWENym — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

10am: Plenary session begins.