Congress president’s comments unfortunate, says Javadekar

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:08 IST

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s comments about the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak being necessary but unplanned is “unfortunate”.

Javadekar, who also holds the portfolio of environment, forest, and climate change, said Gandhi’s reaction after the Congress Working Committee meeting accusing the government for the lockdown not being properly planned is “not only unfortunate, false but also more importantly unnecessary”.

Gandhi on Thursday said that the nationwide lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain to millions of migrant workers across the country.

“It is the politicisation of an issue of national calamity,” Javadekar said. The minister said India has taken quick and effective steps to control the spread of Covid-19 and the world is praising it for the timely action it took by announcing the lockdown.

“People have made the lockdown successful. There will be pain, hurdles and hardships, but the government with the cooperation of people, state governments, district administrations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and all political parties is doing a laudable job. Political discussions can take place after we defeat the virus together,” he said.

The minister urged political parties to join forces with the government in its battle against Covid-19. “I hope wisdom will prevail upon the Congress leadership … everyone needs to be on the same page. I hope such comments won’t be repeated again till we overcome our battle against the virus.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, India’s efforts to fight coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat Covid-19. Yet, the Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people.”