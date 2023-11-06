Congress releases third list of 16 candidates for Telangana assembly polls, replaces two nominees announced earlier

The Congress party on Monday night released its third list of 16 candidates for Telangana assembly polls. The party also replaced two nominees it had announced earlier. The Congress named former minister and ex-CLP leader Md. Ali Shabbir as a nominee from Nizamabad Urban seat apparently keeping in view the large population of Muslim voters in the constituency.

In its list, the Congress has fielded its state unit chief Revanth Reddy from the Kamareddy assembly constituency. He will take on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in the constituency.

It replaced former minister and AICC secretary G. Chinna Reddy (Wanaparthy) with Tudi Megha Reddy and Ade Gajender with Vennela Ashok from Boath ST constituency. Former MP and senior BJP leader G. Vivekanand was given the Chennur SC seat.

Former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, who was earlier elected from Yellareddy constituency has been accommodated from the Banswada seat. He will take on P. Srinivas Reddy in the constituency whereas K. K. Mahender Reddy will take on Minister K. T. Rama Rao in the Sircilla constituency.

Others including leaders Ramdas Maloth (Wyra ST), Dr. Matta Ragamayee (Sathupalle SC), Thota Laxmi Kantha Rao (Jukkal SC), Purumalla Srinivas (Karimnagar), and Dr. Jatoth Ramachandru Naik (Dornakal ST) have also been named in the list.

The party, however, has not yet finalised candidates for Suryapet, Thungathurthy SC, and Charminar assembly seats.

The Congress party announced 55 candidates in its first list for assembly elections in Telangana. The second list of the party had 45 candidates named in it. The Congress fielded former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin from the Jubilee Hills seat in its second list.

Others named in the list included former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Bandi Ramesh, V Jagadishwar Goud and Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy.

The list also had eight BC candidates, 22 from the Reddy community, three from the Kamma community, one from the Brahmin community, and the remaining are the SC and STs.

Assembly elections will be held in Telangana on November 30. The process of the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

