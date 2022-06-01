Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress sends Tripura by-poll candidates’ list to Delhi for approval
india news

Congress sends Tripura by-poll candidates’ list to Delhi for approval

The by-polls will be held in four constituencies in Tripura on June 23. It has been seen as a semi-final ahead of the state assembly elections to be held next year.
84 people including a few leaders from the BJP, CPI-M and TMC joined the Congress in Agartala on Wednesday in the presence of AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 09:39 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: With barely three weeks left for the by-polls in Tripura, the Congress has sent their list of potential candidates to Delhi seeking screening and approval by the party high command, AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang said in Agartala on Wednesday.

The by-polls will be held in four constituencies, Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Yubrajnagar on June 23.

“We have forwarded the list of our candidates to Delhi for approval. We are hopeful to announce our candidates shortly,” Laitphlang told media persons at the Congress Bhawan in Agartala.

Nearly 84 people including a few leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined the Congress today in the presence of Laitphlang and leaders of the party’s Tripura unit.

The CPI-M announced its candidates soon after the notification for the by-polls was issued on May 30.

The candidates will require to file their nominations latest by June 6 while their papers will be scrutinised on June 7.

RELATED STORIES

Any candidate, if they wish, can withdraw their nominations by June 9, according to a statement released by the Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes will be on June 26.

The by-poll has been viewed as a semi-final ahead of the state assembly elections to be held next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP