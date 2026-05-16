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Congress set to keep 11 ministries in Kerala government, IUML to get 5

Satheesan made the remarks after the BJP state unit claimed on social media that the IUML leadership influenced the decision to choose the CM.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 07:24 am IST
By Vishnu Varma
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Kerala chief minister-designate VD Satheesan on Friday backed his party’s ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and promised to fight attempts to polarise the state, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the regional party influenced the Congress’s decision to choose him for the top job.

VD Satheesan has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Kerala.

“The BJP carried out such communal propaganda during the elections too. The IUML is a major constituent of the UDF and played a key role in the UDF victory. The IUML is being singled out for attack through this hate campaign to create divisions in society. If the IUML weakens, communal parties will take its space,” Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Also read | 'A CM shouldn't cry like this': VD Satheesan's emotional visit to late mentor's home | Watch

Satheesan made the remarks after the BJP state unit claimed on social media that the IUML leadership influenced the decision to choose the CM.

The Kerala Congress (Joseph), with its tally of seven MLAs is likely to get one berth. Other parties like the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Communist Marxist Party (CMP) led by CP John, Kerala Congress (Jacob) and MLA Mani C Kappan are expected to get a berth each.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash said all the ministers along with the CM would be sworn in on May 18 at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. “Today, we held initial talks, and we will continue the discussions tomorrow. We will finalise all the details over the weekend,” said Prakash.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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