Congress slams Centre for picking only 1 of its 4 nominees in all-party delegation: ‘Cheap political games’

The Congress on Sunday criticised the Centre after only one of its four nominated leaders was named in the all-party delegations to expose Pakistan's link to terror and Operation Sindoor to several key partner countries. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference on caste census, at AICC in New Delhi. (ANI)

The opposition party, however, said the four Congress leaders who were included at the Modi government's instance will go with the delegations and make their contributions.

The Congress had earlier said it was asked by the government to submit the names of four MPs for the all-party delegations, following which it had nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Of the four, only Anand Sharma has been included in the seven delegations that will be visiting various countries.

Four other Congress leaders – Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Amar Singh and Salman Khurshid – who were not part of the list forwarded by the Congress, have been included in the delegations by the government.

“Very late tonight (May 17th), the full list of members of all delegations has been officially released. Most regrettably only 1 of the 4 names suggested by the INC leadership has been included,” a statement issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said.

“This proves the complete insincerity of the Modi Govt and shows the cheap political games it always plays on serious national issues,” it added.

Ramesh added that the Congress leaders named by the Centre will go with the delegations and make their contributions.

“The INC will not stoop to the pathetic level of the PM and the BJP. It will always uphold the finest traditions of Parliamentary democracy and not play partisan politics on national security issues, like the BJP does. INC wishes the delegations all the very best,” he said.

“These delegations should not, however, divert attention from the INC's demands to have all-paty meetings chaired by the PM and for a special session of Parliament to reiterate the resolution adopted on Feb 22 1994 while also taking note of developments thereafter.”