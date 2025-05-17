Tharoor to US, Sule to Qatar: Govt forms teams for global outreach to expose Pakistan

The Government of India has announced the full complement of the seven all-party delegations to expose Pakistan's link to terror and Operation Sindoor to several key partner countries. Shashi Tharoor will lead an all-party delegation aimed at exposing Pakistan's terror link globally(ANI)

" 7 all-party delegations will soon engage key nations under #OperationSindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism. Here’s the list of MPs & delegations representing this united front," parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on the social media platform X.

Here is who goes where according to the list. Each team will have a diplomat to go along with it.

Who goes where as Centre announces 7 delegations

According to the list shared by Kiren Rijiju, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will lead the delegation to the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil and Columbia.

He will have LJP's Shambhavi Chaudhry, JMM's Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed, TDP's GM Harish Balayagi, BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, and Bhubaneshwar Kalita, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, along with ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

On the other hand, the delegation led by NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule will be travelling to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. She will be accompanied by BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Anurag Thakur. TDP's LSK Devarayalu,Congress's Manish Tewari, and Anand Sharma will also be a part of it. Former MEA spokesperson Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin will be the diplomatic voice.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be a part of the delegation led by BJP's Baijayant Panda and will go to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. This team also has the BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Gulam Nabi Azad, and ambassador Harsh Shringla form the rest of the team.

The team led by former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will take care of India's position in the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark. Prominent members of this delegation are Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress's Amar Singh, prominent journalist MJ Akbar, along with ambassador Pankaj Saran.

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha will lead the delegation going to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde-led delegation will be travelling to the UAE, DR Congo, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

DMK's Kanimozhi is also leading a delegation that is scheduled to travel to Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.