Azad’s comment on Rahul Gandhi shows his loyalty to PM Modi, says Congress

The Congress on Monday hit back at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad after he linked party leader Rahul Gandhi with “undesirable businessmen”, alleging that his comment demonstrated his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, “With every passing day, Ghulam Nabi Azad falls to new depths to demonstrate his true character and his loyalty to Mr. Modi. His contemptible statements on the Congress leadership reflect his desperation to remain relevant. I can only say that he is PATHETIC.”

Responding to a query during a TV interview on Sunday, Azad, who quit Congress over differences with Rahul Gandhi in August last year, said, “I have great respect for the (Gandhi) family. I don’t want to speak anything. Otherwise, I can give ten examples (of) where he (Rahul) would go, even outside the country, to meet people who are undesirable businessmen”.

He was responding to a query on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on him and other leaders who quit Congress to join the BJP. “They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose ₹20,000 crore benami money is in Adani’s companies?” Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, sharing an image with ‘Adani’ written as an acronym of sorts with letters of the names of the leaders.

Sarma reacted saying, “It was our decency to never have asked you about where you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald scams and how you allowed Ottavio Quattrochi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Anyway, we will meet in the court of law.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Gandhi should respond to the charges made by Azad. “Who are these ‘unwanted traders’ and what are their interests? Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi)?” he said.