'What kind of language': Congress slams US senator's warning to India over Russian oil

Congress took strong exception to a US senator's warning to India over its oil trade with Russia on Thursday. Party MP Pawan Khera flagged the language used after Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal asked India to "clean up" its act.

Congress MP Pawan Khera slams US Senator Richard Blumenthal's remarks against India. (Agencies)

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The remark by US senator, who took a stern tone against countries buying oil from Russia, did not go down well with the opposition party. "What kind of language is being used for our country," asked Khera in a post on X.

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Deep Dive What position did Congress take regarding the US senator's warning to India about Russian oil? Congress expressed strong discontent over US senator Richard Blumenthal's warning to India, questioning the appropriateness of the language used in his remarks. How could the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 affect India's oil purchases? The act allows Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil, which includes India, potentially significantly increasing operational costs for Indian refiners. Why did India increase its purchases of Russian oil recently? India increased Russian oil imports primarily due to a supply crunch caused by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the temporary waivers provided by the US to cover energy shortfalls.

What US Senator said on India

{{^usCountry}} After the US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, Blumenthal sounded a warning to India and other countries, saying, “To China and India: You better clean up your act. Buy your oil and gas somewhere else. Appeasement is not a strategy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, Blumenthal sounded a warning to India and other countries, saying, “To China and India: You better clean up your act. Buy your oil and gas somewhere else. Appeasement is not a strategy." {{/usCountry}}

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The bill, which was cleared by a 262-159 vote, will now go to President Donald Trump for his signature.

ALSO READ: US Congress clears Russia sanctions bill, hands Trump new tariff powers: What it means for India

US bill threatens 100% tariffs on India

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The new legislation would give Trump the power to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on five major buyers of Russian oil and gas — China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

The bill would also target companies and foreign actors supporting Russia's military and extend sanctions involving Iran.

The legislation provides exemptions for European allies, citing their efforts to reduce Russian energy dependence. India has no such exemption.

ALSO READ: 'Indian side has made clear...': MEA as Russia sanctions bill threatening 100% tariff clears US House

How India responded to Russia sanctions bill

As US tariffs loom ahead, India said on Thursday that it would continue buying oil "through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics".

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India said it will take all necessary steps to protect its trade and economic interests after the US Congress passed the sweeping sanctions bill on Russia.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said the issue has been discussed at high levels with various US interlocutors. "Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side,” it said.

“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” the ministry said without divulging details of the proposed steps.

(With inputs from agencies)