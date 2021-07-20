'Congress still not out of coma': PM Modi at BJP parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the members of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to counter the lies being spread by the opposition about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country. He was speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting.

The Prime Minister said that a deliberate attempt is being made to create a negative atmosphere. Targeting the opposition Congress, PM Modi said, "It has not been able to come out of the coma (that) we have come this far. Congress' behaviour is unfortunate, they are not able to digest the fact that we have reached this far and that there is no shortage of vaccine. Even in Delhi, 20% of the frontline workers have not been vaccinated."

The Congress and other opposition parties have been attacking the government, accusing it of mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also asked the MPs to be prepared "with more boots on the ground" for the third wave of the pandemic, which according to experts will strike in August-September.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will address floor leaders of political parties on Covid-19 today in the presence of PM Modi, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Bhushan is also expected to show presentations on the pandemic and how it was managed, the people cited above added.

The meeting is scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday.

Opposition MPs on Monday disrupted the proceeding of both houses of Parliament and sought to raise various issues including price rise and farmers' agitation.

PM Modi was also prevented from introducing his newly appointed ministers in Parliament, after which he accused the opposition of being unable to “digest” the fact that “a large number of new ministers are women, Dalits, tribals and those from Other Backward Classes”.