Congress supporters dance shirtless during Bharat Jodo amid biting cold | Video

As North India grapples with intense cold that has forced people indoors, Congress supporters were Sunday morning seen dancing shirtless on streets, atop a bus. The scene was witnessed during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi – who is leading the party's mass outreach campaign – made headlines for being able to withstand the Delhi winter in just a t-shirt.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed Congress workers marching amid dense fog, while some were seen standing atop buses and waving. Others without shirts were seen grooving to beat the cold weather.

Rahul Gandhi earlier hit out at reporters asking questions about him wearing a t-shirt during the marches. "Questions (about) my t-shirt (are) not the real issue... the children, farmers and labourers of India... walking around without warm clothes during winter is the real issue," Gandhi had said in Uttar Pradesh.

"I walk... wearing t-shirts. Many children of poor farmers and labourers walk with me in the yatra wearing torn clothes but the media doesn't ask why children of poor farmers and labourers are walking without a sweater or jacket during winter..." he stressed.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday and is expected to cover four districts across the state till January 10. The yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.

(With agency inputs)

