Congress to contest 100 seats in Assam, not ally with ‘communal’ AIUDF: Gogoi

The Opposition Congress has announced that it will contest 100 of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, which is due to go to the polls early next year, and ally with other parties, excluding “communal” All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi. (X)

“To defeat the anti-people BJP, Congress would contest the assembly elections by forming alliances with like-minded parties. We will field candidates in 100 seats. The remaining seats would be left to alliance partners,” said Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday at an event in Tezpur marking the party’s 141st foundation day.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, described the AIUDF as a “communal” party and ruled out any alliance with it.

The AIUDF, which has had a base among Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state, won 10 assembly seats in 2006, 18 in 2011, 13 in 2016, and 16 seats in 2021, as the Congress lost a significant section of the Muslim vote to it. It has suffered erosion in its base. The AIUDF failed to win any seats in the 2024 national polls, and its chief, Badruddin Ajmal, lost his seat after three terms. Muslims account for 34% of Assam’s population.

The Congress, which allied with the AIUDF in 2021, lost power in the state after 15 years in 2016. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in 2021 with 75 seats. The Congress-led alliance won 50 seats, increasing its tally from 26 in 2016. It is in talks with parties such as the Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, the Communist Party of India, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for an alliance for the 2026 polls.

Gogoi promised to restore dignity to the people of Assam and attacked the BJP for creating unrest and division. “The Congress believes in peace and unity, while the BJP thrives on unrest and division. The Congress has faith in the Constitution, whereas the BJP seeks to destroy democracy and establish a form of authoritarian rule,” Gogoi said. He alleged the BJP is systematically snatching away the rights of the people.

Gogoi said that the poor benefited during his father and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s 15-year rule. He pledged real and meaningful change if Congress returns to power in Assam.

Gogoi referred to the vision for Assam of icons such as the late Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg and said the Congress would revive that inclusive and harmonious state. He added that there would be no place for violence or hatred in this new Assam.

Gogoi promised strict action against those spreading religious hatred. “Whether it is a church, temple, or mosque, anyone who attempts to desecrate a place of worship will face strict punitive action.”

Gogoi said divisive forces will never be tolerated and accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil any of its promises over the last 10 years. He added that welfare schemes implemented under the Congress rule benefited everyone. “But under the BJP, benefits are provided only if one supports the BJP. When our government comes to power, every eligible person will receive benefits, regardless of whether they support us or not.”