Congress will fulfil Karnataka poll promises in first Cabinet meet: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will fulfil its poll promises made in Karnataka in the first Cabinet meeting itself, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday as he congratulated the people of the state for helping it win the assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Congress headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

“We promised the state five things, and within the first Cabinet meeting, we will make these promises a reality,” Gandhi told reporters outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi, referring to the schemes such as Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, Shakti, and Anna Bhagya included in the party’s Karnataka poll manifesto.

Gandhi asserted that the Congress had won the poll campaign with the message of love, and reiterated the “shops of love” slogan that he made famous during his Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. “Today, the people of Karnataka have triumphed. The shops of hate have been shut and the shops of love opened,” he said.

“Congress fought this fight with love and not hatred. Congress leaders did not resort to using hateful terms in the campaign,” he added.

Extending his gratitude to the Congress workers and leaders in the state, Gandhi said, “In the Karnataka polls, on one side was crony capitalism, and on the other the commitment of the workers.”

According to the Election Commission website, the Congress was leading 137 seats as of 3pm. It requires 113 seats in the 224-member assembly to form the government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, was leading 62 seats.

Gandhi said the Gruha Jyoti scheme that promises to give 200 units free electricity to every household in Karnataka, is aimed to “help Kannadigas fight the onslaught of price rise and save up for essentials such as food, education for children, and healthcare”.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme that promises ₹2,000 per month to each woman head of the family would benefit 1.5 crore housewives in the state, he said.

The Yuva Nidhi sceme will provide ₹3,000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years, and ₹1,500 every month to those unemployed young people with a diploma.

Anna Bhagya scheme will give 10 kg free rice to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, while Shakti scheme will provide free travel to women in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses.

