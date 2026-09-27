Congress to hold protest across Jharkhand on September 28, seek resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Jharkhand Congress will gherao the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here and stage demonstrations across all district headquarters on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police use water cannons to stop the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee members and supporters during a protest march in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

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State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Sunday accused the EC of working as an agent of the BJP and extended "unfair" advantages to secure its victory in assembly polls in Bihar and West Bengal.

"Congress workers will stage demonstrations in all district headquarters of the state and gherao the CEO's office in Ranchi to protect democracy and voting rights of the citizens. The party workers will also seek the CEC's resignation," Kamlesh said, while addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters here.

Deep Dive What specific actions is the Congress party taking to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The Congress party will stage demonstrations across all district headquarters in Jharkhand and gherao the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Ranchi, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Why are there accusations against the Election Commission regarding bias towards the BJP? Accusations stem from claims by Congress leaders that the Election Commission is favoring the BJP, extending unfair advantages and manipulating voter registration processes, which allegedly helped the party win elections in Bihar and West Bengal. How many times did election commissioners express dissent regarding decisions by CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections at least 14 times over the last 10 months concerning decisions made by CEC Gyanesh Kumar regarding voter registration and electoral roll management.

Jharkhand Congress decided to stage protests after an Indian Express report said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders they said were issued without their knowledge, even as the national rollout of the SIR was under the supervision of the full commission.

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{{^usCountry}} Their objections covered the way the statutory voter registration Form 6 was amended, the handling of additions and deletions from voter lists, and centralised control over the electoral roll database, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their objections covered the way the statutory voter registration Form 6 was amended, the handling of additions and deletions from voter lists, and centralised control over the electoral roll database, according to the report. {{/usCountry}}

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"The EC is working as an agent of the BJP and extending unfair advantages to the party to secure victories in the elections. It misused SIR, which led to the BJP winning the elections in Bihar and West Bengal," Kamlesh alleged.

He claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has continuously been raising the issue of "Vote Chori" with proofs which has now come out in the open.

The Jharkhand Congress chief alleged that the traditional voters of the party, including Dalits and minorities, are being targeted.

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Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pradeep Yadav alleged that the CEC acted beyond its authority and introduced new methods to strike voters' names off the rolls.

"The Form-6 process for new voters has been altered to make the entire procedure complex, thereby preventing new voters from registering. The names of 13 crore voters are being struck off the electoral rolls, sparking nationwide outrage," Yadav alleged.

He alleged all efforts are being made to remove the names of anti-BJP voters from the electoral roll.