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Congress to launch agitation against unemployment, paper leak from June end

The development comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated PM Modi’s achievement as the country’s longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 03:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Congress party will launch a nationwide campaign against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over unemployment, price rise and exam crisis, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Thursday.

The agitation is likely to start from June end and continue for 2-3 months. (PTI photo)

The development comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated PM Modi’s achievement as the country’s longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister.

“Under the leadership of INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji, attended the meeting with AICC general secretaries, In-Charges and PCC Presidents from across India to discuss the present political situation. Unemployment, rampant paper leaks, skyrocketing inflation and economic destruction caused by the Modi Government’s disastrous policies were part of the agenda,” Venugopal tweeted after the meeting.

“We also discussed the state of our democracy, the threats to our Constitution and the need to continue our fight for social justice today,” he said.

Also Read: Back to where it began? TMC crisis triggers talk of merger with Congress, the party Mamata had left in 90s

A statement from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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