Congress to launch Jan Jagran Abhiyan from Nov 14

The Congress on Tuesday said it will launch a week-long ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ from November 14. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala made the announcement following a meeting of the party’s top leaders.

The Jan Jagran Abhiyan comes ahead of the Parliament’s Winter Session, whose dates are yet to be announced and the assembly elections in five states.

The Congress earlier on Tuesday held a meeting of party leaders to decide a strategy for the upcoming legislative elections in the five states. Party president Sonia Gandhi asked party leaders to aim towards strengthening the Congress and asked them to set aside their personal ambitions.

She also highlighted that there existed a ‘lack of clarity and cohesion’ on issues related to policy among state leaders. She was also concerned that grassroots-level Congress leaders may be missing out on messages on key issues.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries, in-charges and pradesh presidents were part of Tuesday’s meeting which also sought to address the problem of growing factionalism within the party.

“The fight to defend our democracy, our constitution and the Congress party's ideology begins with being fully prepared to identify and counter false propaganda. We must fight the diabolical campaign of BJP/RSS ideologically. We must do so with conviction and expose their lies before the people if we are to win this battle,” Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The meeting also comes before the party is set to launch its new membership drive from next week. Sonia Gandhi said that ahead of the legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur emphasis should be laid upon discipline and unity among Congress members.

“I would like to re-emphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity. What should matter to each and every one of us is the strengthening of the organisation. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both collective and individual success,” Gandhi told the attendees of the meet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON