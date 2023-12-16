Congress to launch online crowdfunding campaign ‘Donate for Desh’ on Dec 18

The Congress on Saturday announced that the party will be launching an online crowdfunding campaign – ‘Donate for Desh’ on December 18, saying that the initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s historic ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ in 1920-21.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken made the announcement.

“This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s historic ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities,” said Venugopal, All Indian Congress Committee General Secretary.

AICC treasurer Ajay Maken said that the ‘Donate for Desh’ initiative is an umbrella campaign under which a “series of campaigns” would be carried out. Under the first of these, the party is encouraging donations in multiples of 138, to commemorate the Congress’s 138th anniversary.

“On completion of 138 years of Congress, we request the countrymen to deposit amounts like ₹138, ₹1,380, ₹13,800 in the Congress account to strengthen the Congress, so that the Congress can work for a better India,” said Maken.

Maken said that the campaign would be officially launched by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on December 18 in New Delhi, and the online donation links would go live at the same time. He added that two channels have been created for donations– a dedicated online portal (www.donateinc.in) and the official INC website (www.inc.in).

Maken encouraged the Congress’s state-level office bearers, elected representatives, District Congress Committee, Pradesh Congress Committee and All India Congress Committee office bearers to make donations of at least ₹1,380 each and asked them to identify potential donors among the party’s supporters and functionaries and aim to get contributions from them. “This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better India,” he said.

Likely based on its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)-alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party’s online crowdfunding model, this announcement comes as the party seems to be facing a cash crunch. In 2023, the party declared assets of Rs.805.68 crore, in comparison with the BJP’s Rs.6.046.81 crore. Its corporate donations have also seen a steady decline in the last several years.

Urging all Pradesh Committee leaders to raise awareness about the campaign through press conferences and social media, Maken said that the party would initiate an on-ground campaign, which would include door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least 10 houses in every polling booth area.

He added that donors needed to be above 18 years of age and citizens of India and will receive donation certificates.

“This will be a method through which anyone in our country who wishes to join the Congress, be a part of its ideological battle and support the party can do so. We invite them to join the Congress and the battle our leaders are fighting, in the role of a strong Opposition, and make the Congress stronger so that the party can make the nation stronger,” said Maken.

Venugopal added that the party would be holding a “mammoth rally” at Nagpur on December 28, the 138th anniversary of its Foundation Day.