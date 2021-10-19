Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress to reserve 40% tickets in UP assembly election for women: Priyanka Gandhi
india news

Congress to reserve 40% tickets in UP assembly election for women: Priyanka Gandhi

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a big step towards women's empowerment in the state by reserving 40% of the party's tickets for women.
Priyanka announces 40 percent tickets to women in 2022 assembly elections in UP during her press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday October 19, 2021. (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced that 40 per cent of the party's tickets for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will go to women. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will also be the face of the Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, said that the decision was taken to ensure women in the state are safe.

“No one protects women. I have taken this decision for women's empowerment,” she said at a press conference in Lucknow. “There is no other political motive, agenda behind this decision," she added.

"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion," the Congress leader said as she urged women to come forward.

Applications for the same will remain open for women till November 15, 2021.

On Sunday, the party's newly-appointed campaign committee chief PL Punia announced that Priyanka Gandhi will be the face of the Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Punia highlighted that Priyanka Gandhi fought for truth on all issues and when the Lakhimpur Kheri incident happened, she immediately left to meet the family of the victims, and was detained in Sitapur, but remained determined in her quest for justice.

"The people are impressed by her and currently in the entire state, no politician is more popular than Priyanka Gandhi. As far as around whom the campaign will be centred, we are fortunate that Priyanka Gandhi is available for (campaigning) all the time," Punia said.

Topics
up assembly elections 2022 priyanka gandhi vadra
