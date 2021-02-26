Congress, TRS spar over creation of govt jobs in Telangana in last six years

With elections to the legislative council in two constituencies scheduled to be held on March 14, the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi have been indulging in a war of words over the creation of jobs for unemployed youth in the last six years.

The Telangana Congress challenged the TRS government in the state to hold an open debate at the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial at Gun Park in front of the state assembly complex in Hyderabad on the issue of recruitments made after the formation of Telangana in June 2014.

On Friday, a large number of Congress leaders, along with unemployed youth, assembled at the Gun Park, for the debate, but the TRS leaders did not turn up at the venue to take up the challenge.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan strongly objected to a statement issued by TRS working president and state industries minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday night, reeling out statistics to show the state government had filled up over 1.32 lakh jobs in various departments in the last six years.

Sravan said the minister’s statement was grossly misleading as the data was completely doctored. “KTR claims regularising 22,000-odd jobs in TS Genco, Transco employees as part of the new recruitments, which is quite deceptive,” he said.

He pointed out that the recently submitted report of the Biswal Commission had projected as many as 1.91 lakh vacancies. “The government has not been able to protect the jobs of private employees who had lost their employment during the Coronavirus pandemic,” he criticised.

Warning that the unemployed graduates would teach a fitting lesson to the TRS in the MLC elections, the Congress spokesperson demanded that the state government disclose the total number of vacancies as of 2014 and the new jobs created since then.

The TRS strongly countered the allegations of the Congress spokesperson. “The opposition parties are carrying out a malicious propaganda on the job recruitments, despite the clarity given by our party working president. He has given the department-wise data. Let them go and verify the records, instead of throwing meaningless challenges,” TRS legislator and spokesman Balka Suman said.

The TRS leader demanded that the Congress and the BJP leaders should first disclose how many government jobs were created in the states ruled by their parties. “The vacancies filled in Telangana are much more than in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Suman called upon the graduates to defeat the Congress and the BJP candidates in the MLC elections as the parties were misleading the people by making false allegations.