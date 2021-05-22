Home / India News / Congress' VD Satheesan elected as new leader of opposition in Kerala
Congress' VD Satheesan elected as new leader of opposition in Kerala

Satheesan was also part of the Kerala Students Union.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:03 PM IST
The Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 in the recently-held assembly election.

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan was elected as the leader of opposition Kerala on Saturday. The 56-year-old Satheersan is a member of the legislative assembly from Paravur. He will replace Ramesh Chennithala.

The five-time legislator wields enough influence among young cadres of the party and his appointment as the leader comes as Congress is focussing more on brandishing youth power along with the party veterans.

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) broke the four-decade-old jinx after the recently held assembly election as it bagged 99 seats out of 140. The Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41, while the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to open its account.

On Thursday, Pinarayi Vijayan took oath as the chief minister of Kerala for the second consecutive term. He is heading a 20-member cabinet that includes K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchurani and GR Anil. Chittayam

CPI also nominated new faces as ministers, going by the party's rule of not fielding any ministers for two consecutive terms.

kerala assembly election 2021
