Congress will take away your gold, land, redistribute it, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said at an election meeting in Banswara that the Congress was influenced by urban Naxals and leftists, and that will take away people’s gold and property to redistribute them. Jalore, Apr 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Jalore on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (BJP )

“So who will they give this property to? To those who have more children… to illegal infiltrators… can your hard-earned property be given to infiltrators? Do you agree with the Congress manifesto?” said Modi. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

Speaking in support of BJP candidates Mahenrajit Singh Malviya from Banswara and Mannalal Rawat from Udaipur, Modi said, “Those who left Congress say the party has been taken over by urban Naxals and leftists. I asked a friend why he said so and he said look at the Congress manifesto… they are promoting Maoist ideology.”

Without directly referencing Modi’s comments in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the PM on social media later in the evening, saying the BJP leader was now nervous after the signs from the first phase of polling. “After the disappointment in the first phase of voting, the level of Narendra Modi’s lies has fallen so much that out of fear, he now wants to divert the attention of the public from the issues,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier, Modi said the situation in the Congress was such that “Congress shahi parivar (royal family)” would not be voting for the party.

“This is the first time that in the elections the shahi parivar that lives in Delhi will not vote for the Congress. When the first family is not voting for the Congress, what right do they have to ask for your vote? The shahi parivar is not contesting election where they live; this is the plight of the Congress,” said Modi.

Modi said that former PM Manmohan Singh had said during his regime that the first right to the country’s resources is that of Muslims. He said that in Rajasthan, Congress leaders were telling people not to vote for the party. “Can you trust this party?” Modi said.

While it was not clear what specific comment Modi referred to, a 2006 PMO clarification available on the archives showed that the government at the time had clarified that the former PM Singh had said that all underprivileged sections needed to be uplifted and therefore had the first right to resources.

In another rally in Bhinmal town of Jalore district, Modi, speaking in support of BJP candidate Lumbaram Choudhary, said: “In the first phase, half of Rajasthan has punished the Congress and taught them a lesson. Rajasthan, which is steeped in nationalism, knows that Congress can never make a strong India. The country does not need such a Congress government, the country does not want to return to the situation that prevailed before 2014. Anyone could threaten the weak Congress government and everyone was busy looting the country.”

Modi said several Congress leaders went to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, but never bothered about the state.

Without naming Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Modi said the party’s bigwigs are taking the Rajya Sabha route to power. “People of Rajasthan have now tried to save another Congress leader. Those who can’t contest or win elections are fleeing to the Rajya Sabha. The Congress’s situation is grave,” he said.

Modi said the Congress once won 400 seats in Parliament, but was currently not able to field even 300 candidates.

He hit out at the INDIA bloc, calling it an “opportunistic alliance” that crashed before taking off as the allies were fighting against one another.

Reeling off his government’s welfare measures, he said it gave gas cylinders, homes, free medical treatment, free ration, Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers, MSP on wheat, free vaccination for livestock and medical colleges, and a thermal power station and a new railway line in the tribal region of Banswara. He said the BJP government was celebrating Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas and they will launch a “jan jatiya Gaurav abhiyan” across the country on his 150th birth anniversary.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the party manifesto stated that the right to “jal, jungle and land” will be given to tribal people. “The BJP government diluted the rights of tribals but we will give them back their rights. Congress has also promised to give land deeds to tribals. The PM is worried about the BJP’s impending defeat and is spreading lies,” Chaturvedi said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X to question the Prime Minister.

“Why is the BJP Government rolling back the INC’s pro-people schemes? Does the PM prioritise his businessmen friends over Rajasthan’s rural communities? Why has ERCP not been designated a national project yet,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh said when the Congress was in power in Rajasthan, it passed a series of visionary laws that would meaningfully improve the quality of life of thousands in the state. “Instead of these acts being implemented, we are now seeing a breakdown of governance since the BJP came to power in December 2023,” the Congress leader said.

(With agency inputs)