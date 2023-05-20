'Congress won for only 1 reason': In Rahul Gandhi's speech, all opposition leaders mentioned

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed at the swearing-in event of the new Karnataka government on Saturday, he said the Congress won in Karnataka for only one reason and that is the party's decision to stand by the poor, the weak, the backward and the Dalit. "A lot has been written in the media analysing why the Congress won this election. There are many analyses and theories. But there is only one reason. The Congress fought for the cause of the poor, the Weak, the backward and the Dalit people. We only had truth and the strength of the poor people. On the other hand, the BJP had the rich, the police and money. But Karnataka's people defeated all these and their corruption and hatred," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi at the swearing-in event of the new Karnataka government in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Congratulating the people of Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said he is aware of the distress that the people suffered in the last five years. "Like we said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that love will bloom in Karnataka ending, it has happened now," Rahul Gandhi said.

As Siddaramaiah took the oath as the chief minister and DK Shivakumat as the deputy chief minister, Rahul Gandhi recounted the five promises given by the party before the election. “I told you we don't make false promises. The first Cabinet meeting will take place in an hour or two. All these five promises will be passed. We walk the talk. The government is committed to the welfare of the middle-class. We will give you a clean, corruption-free government,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The swearing-in ceremony presented a picture of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Kamal Haasan, Bihar deputy chief minisyet Tejashwi Yadav, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury were present. As Rahul Gandhi began his speech, he mentioned all the opposition leaders present at the ceremony sending a message of opposition unity. The AAP, however, was not invited and so were K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRC and Naveen Patnaik's BJD.

