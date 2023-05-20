Karnataka CM swearing-in LIVE: 8 ministers along with Siddaramaiah, DKS to take oath
Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Congress recorded a landslide victory after winning 135 seats in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly.
After a week long tussle between the Congress' two key leaders, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the chief minister's post after the party recorded a landslide victory in Karnataka assembly elections, chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and around 28 ministers will be sworn in at 12:30 pm in Bengaluru' Kanteerava Stadium today.
May 20, 2023 08:40 AM IST
Karnataka oath-taking ceremony time
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would take oath at 12.30 pm on Saturday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
May 20, 2023 08:40 AM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Bengaluru
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Bengaluru to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka cabinet on Saturday.
May 20, 2023 08:34 AM IST
The first list of cabinet ministers
May 20, 2023 08:32 AM IST
Congress govt to implement 5 guarantees in 1st cabinet meet, says DK Shivakumar
“In our first cabinet meeting, we will implement our five guarantees… We will do our job with unity…It’s not DK Shivakumar’s guarantee or Siddaramaiah’s guarantee, it’s the Congress party’s guarantee, we will fulfil that,” said DK Shivakumar.
May 20, 2023 08:31 AM IST
Bengaluru gets ready for the mega ceremony
May 20, 2023 08:30 AM IST
Lobbying for cabinet gains steam as CM, dy names out
Lobbying for 34-member cabinet started as soon as the Congress high command declared Siddaramaiah as the CM and DK Shivakumar his deputy. Read more
May 20, 2023 08:28 AM IST
Karnataka oath-taking ceremony venue
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
May 20, 2023 08:25 AM IST
"Party is supreme..." G Parameshwara on not being 'offered' Dy CM post in Karnataka
Amid reports of him being upset over the denial of the deputy chief ministerial post, Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara on Friday said that it is time to forget the "individual aspirations" as the "party is supreme" for him.
May 20, 2023 08:24 AM IST
What are Congress' five guarantees?
Five guarantees promised by Congress during the campaign are 200 units of free power, ₹2,000 for the woman head of a family, 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household, ₹3,000 a month for unemployed degree holders, and ₹1,500 a month for diploma holders for two years and free bus rides for women.
May 20, 2023 08:23 AM IST
DK Shivakumar on why he agreed to be deputy CM: ‘Rahul Gandhi called me’
The Karnataka logjam over the CM race between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar ended on Thursday with DK Shivakumar agreeing to the formula that Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister with DK Shivakumar as his only deputy chief minister. Read more
May 20, 2023 08:19 AM IST
Karnataka Congress workers offer special prayers
May 20, 2023 08:17 AM IST
KCR, Kejriwal, Jagan Reddy among others not invited to the event
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have not been sent any invitations.
May 20, 2023 08:10 AM IST
Several CMs, opposition leaders invited to the mega event
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has extended the invitation to several chief ministers and party leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Invitations have also been sent to National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.
May 20, 2023 08:07 AM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar to participate in Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Friday said that he was invited by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and he will be participating in the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Chief Minister scheduled on May 20.
May 20, 2023 08:06 AM IST
Several CMs, opposition leaders to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing in today
Leaders of several like-minded opposition parties are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday in Bengaluru.
May 20, 2023 08:03 AM IST
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to attend the ceremony
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony and has designated party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for the programme.
May 20, 2023 08:01 AM IST
Possible names included in the cabinet
Some prominent names included former Karnataka Congress chief and ex-deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, Lingayat leader M B Patil, senior Congressman and former minister KJ George, they said.
Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Roopa Shashidhar, the daughter of former Union minister K H Muniyappa, Karnataka Congress working president Eshwara Khandre, former minister Tanveer Sait, senior leader Krishna Byre Gowda and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council B K Hariprasad are among the names considered, the sources said.
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar discuss Cabinet formation with Cong high command
Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar have discussed the modalities of cabinet formation in the state with the party leadership in Delhi and are learnt to have shortlisted some names of ministers and their portfolios.
May 20, 2023 07:58 AM IST
Siddaramaiah's message to CET candidates facing exam on day of his oath ceremony
May 20, 2023 07:55 AM IST
Bengaluru traffic police issues advisory ahead of new chief minister’s swearing-in
In light of the oath-taking ceremony that is being held in a grand manner, Bengaluru traffic police on Friday issued a fresh traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid inconvenience to the students and commuters. Read more
May 20, 2023 07:54 AM IST
Ahead of Karnataka oath-taking ceremony, Siddaramaiah, DK back in Delhi to discuss cabinet slots
Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar held meetings with leaders of the Congress high command to finalise names of ministers to be inducted into the cabinet, people familiar with the developments said on Friday. Read more
May 20, 2023 07:53 AM IST
Nitish, Stalin, Pawar among Opposition leaders to attend Karnataka swearing-in
In a show of opposition unity, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and a host of leaders will reach Karnataka for the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the state’s CM, a coming together of a non-BJP bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
May 20, 2023 07:53 AM IST
Karnataka: Stage all set for oath-taking ceremony at B’luru stadium
More than one lakh people are expected to take part in Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, said Congress office-bearers. As the preparations are underway for the event at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava stadium, officials said that apart from the 25,000-seat capacity of the stadium, additional seating will be provided on the ground. Read more
May 20, 2023 07:50 AM IST
It is a matter of delight: Mallikarjun Kharge while on his way to attend the ceremony
"Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the CM, Deputy CM and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new & strong Congress Govt has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka and it is creating a good environment in the country," says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
May 20, 2023 07:48 AM IST
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to take oath at 12:30 pm today
Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and around 28 ministers will be sworn in at 12:30 pm in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium today.