Karnataka: BSY’s son takes dig at Cong for not offering top posts to Lingayats

BJP MLA and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra on Friday took a dig at the Congress party for not offering the post of chief minister or deputy chief minister to the Lingayats. BS Yediyurappa’s son takes dig at Congress for not giving any posts to Lingayats (PTI)

Days after deliberations, the Congress on Thursday announced Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba, as the chief minister of Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, a Vokkaligas, as the deputy chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“After using Lingayats as pedestal for its greed of power, stalwarts of Congress have suddenly gone silent when it comes to offering the CM post or even DyCM to the community. Ironically, even after winning a maximum of 39 MLAs frm Congress,Lingayats find themselves without any strong voice to demand rightful positions,” Vijayendra tweeted on Friday.

Claiming that it’s the BJP which truly represents the ideals of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, Vijayendra said: “True face of Congress has been unveiled for the infinite time. Congress which has always mistreated Lingayats can never do real justice to the community. Its BJP which truly represents Anna Basavanna & his teachings, providing justice to all by following his philosophy.”

“Hope the citizens of Karnataka soon realize their folly of falling for the lies of Congress & make amends by standing with @BJP4India & @narendramodiji in the service of “Maa Bharathi”. ‘Jai Bharatha, Jai Karnataka’,” he further wrote in his tweet.

On Friday, Congress MLA MB Patil, who was reportedly upset over the denial of the deputy CM post, said that all communities including Lingayat and Dalit need “due share” of powers in the new state government.

Patil, a Lingayat leader, and G Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, were both eyeing the deputy chief minister posts.

“Whoever voted – the Lingayats, the Dalits, the Vokkaligas, the STs, Muslims – all these people have to be given their due share. I am confident our party will do the same. They will give due respect to all these communities and the power will be shared with all communities,” Patil said.

Earlier this week, amid the tussle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over the CM post, the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha led by veteran Congress leader Shyamanuru Shivashankarappa had written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanding the top post to the leader belonging to the community.

“We wish to bring to your kind notice that our community has played a major role in electing other smaller communities in other 50 constituencies. This shows that the traditional voters of BJP have shifted its loyality to Congress party thereby supporting the Congress party to win 135 constituencies in the state,” the letter dated May 16, read.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the Congress, the outgoing chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, had said that the Congress had tried to appease the Lingayat community ahead of the elections and asked what positions were being offered to them.

“The Congress leaders had showered so much love on the Lingayat community ahead of elections. They tried to appease them. Let’s see what due positions they give...Will they give CM or deputy CM? The community is also watching,” he had said.