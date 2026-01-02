Congress worker killed in clash between supporters of rival MLAs in Karnataka

A ruling Congress worker was killed in a clash between supporters of two rival lawmakers in north Karnataka’s Ballari. Police said Rajashekar, a supporter of Congress lawmaker Nara Bharath Reddy, died of a bullet injury on Thursday and that they were determining who fired at him. Police used force as stone-throwing also broke out. (Shutterstock)

A confrontation was earlier triggered after Congress workers tried to put up banners outside the residence of lawmaker and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gali Janardhan Reddy ahead of Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on January 3. Janardhan Reddy’s supporters objected, escalating the dispute and drawing large crowds from both sides.

Police used force as stone-throwing also broke out. Prohibitory orders were issued as a precaution, and additional police forces were deployed in Ballari.

Bharath Reddy blamed Gali Janardhan Reddy for the violence and demanded immediate arrests. Gali Janardhan Reddy claimed that the violence was part of a conspiracy to kill him. “Ballari remained peaceful after the Congress government came to power in the state and after I became the MLA [member of legislative assembly],” said Bharath Reddy.

“We had planned a grand programme to install the Valmiki statue in the city. Janardhan Reddy created this disturbance and killed our activist to spoil the event.”

He alleged that efforts to obstruct Valmiki Jayanti celebrations were ongoing and accused the BJP of politicising the issue.

Gali Janardhan Reddy accused Bharath Reddy, his father Nara Suryanarayana Reddy, and their associate Satish Reddy of orchestrating the attack. “Gunmen linked to Satish Reddy fired four to five rounds as I was approaching my residence,” he said, displaying bullet casings that he claimed were recovered from the scene.

Gali Janardhan Reddy said the banner dispute was used as a pretext to incite unrest. He accused his political rival of intimidation and of backing criminal elements for dominance. “They staged this assault with the sole intention of finishing me off, using the banner issue as a cover,” he said.

Gali Janardhan Reddy and Bharath Reddy rushed to Ballari after the violence broke out. Former minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu and Satish Reddy also arrived at the scene.