‘Logon ke dil badal gaye hai’: Top quotes from Zohran Mamdani's mayoral speech after taking oath

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor on Thursday, with a promise to transform the government and bring “new politics”. The 35-year-old democrat was sworn in just after midnight at a decommissioned subway station under City Hall. Mamdani began his historic speech by saying, “Today begins a new era.”(AP)

Later in the day, Mamdani returned for a grander public inauguration where US Senator Bernie Sanders administered his oath.

‘Logon ke dil badal gaye hai’

Mamdani began his historic speech by saying, “Today begins a new era.” In his speech, the democratic socialist asserted that this election marks a shift in people's approach to politics. He said the New Yorkers were united in realising that a shift is needed to “new politics” and “new approach to power.”

He recounted a conversation with a Pakistani woman named Samina, who told Mamdani that his campaign has fostered something rare. “Logon ke dil badal gaye hai,” (people's hearts have changed), Mamdani said, quoting Samina.

Mamdani thanked the people of New York for choosing him, stating that he was “humbled by the faith” and vowed to serve people.

Mamdani thanked the people who elected him, along with his parents, wife and his family. "Thank you to my family, from Kampala to Delhi," he said, referring to Kampala in Uganda, where he was born.

Also read: NY mayor Zohran Mamdani pens note for Umar Khalid, hands it over to jailed student leader's parents: ‘Thinking of you’ | Latest News Delhi

‘I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist’

Talking about improving the lives of residents, Mamdani said that those who insist that the era of big government is over, “No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers' lives.”

Noting that his government will only be answerable to New Yorkers, he said, “I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist.”

Zohran Mamdani also hit back at the people who label his politics as radical, saying, “What’s radical is a system that gives so much to so few and denies so many the basic necessities of life."

Also read: Mayor Mamdani makes first big move, revokes all Eric Adams executive orders signed after indictment | Hindustan Times

‘They want to know if left can succeed’

In his speech, Mamdani acknowledged the task ahead, saying he knows many will be watching to see whether he can succeed. “They want to know if the left can govern. They want to know if the struggles that afflict them can be solved,” he said.

Noting that many people have lost faith in politicians, Mamdani said that he will protect every New Yorker regardless of whether they agree with him or not. “If you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor…I will protect you, celebrate with you, mourn alongside you, and never hide from you," he said.

‘There is only New York and only New Yorkers’

Rejecting the idea of the city being ruled by the rich and being divided, Mamdani said that “this will be a tale of 8 and a half million cities,” each with their own culture and practices.

“The authors of this story will speak Pashto and Mandarin, Yiddish and Creole, Mamdani said adding that “there is only New York and only New Yorkers.