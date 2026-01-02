Mayor Mamdani makes first big move, revokes all Eric Adams executive orders signed after indictment

Less than 24 hours after taking office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a sweeping executive order nullifying all executive orders signed by former mayor Eric Adams after his September 26, 2024, indictment. Zohran Mamdani and Eric Adams at Mamdani's swearing-in ceremony.(AFP and AP)

Blank slate and a political symbol

Mamdani began his first day with a "fresh start" and a decisive break from Adam's administration, given that he rescinded all of his EO's till date since his date of indictment

Mamdani said in his inaugural speech, “We speak about this day as a new era. And in order to fulfill that hope, we have to reckon with why so many New Yorkers have turned away from politics over the last few months, the last few years, the last few decades.”

Former Mayor Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges tied to allegations involving the Turkish government's influence in city affairs to greenlight a Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

Instead of the White House pardoning Adams, President Trump's Department of Justice withdrew the unprecedented federal corruption case against him altogether.

Mayor Mamdani intends to have some EO's in place

According to the mayor's staff, certain orders will be reissued if the next administration determines that they are necessary for "delivering continued service, excellence, and value-driven" leadership.

For instance, He promised to republish the one that would keep the Office to Combat Antisemitism in place, the New York Post reported.

The list of the executive orders that Mamdini signed out of the file is not yet available.

Alongside this EO, Mamdani has also signed three other EO's that include reviving the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants and forming two new task teams to increase supply and expedite the building of houses on city-owned land.