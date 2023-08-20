From Sachin Pilot to Kanhaiya Kumar, these are new members in Kharge's CWC

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge rejigged the Congress Working Committee, or the CWC, the apex decision making body of the party eight months before the Lok Sabha election. The reshuffle brought in several new faces who will be the member of the core group which has a final say in the policies of the grand old party. Here is a list of the new members in CWC. ALSO READ: Cong chief reconstitutes Congress Working Committee. Full list of members1. Sachin Pilot: The 45-year-old Congress leader from Rajasthan has served as a Union minister in the UPA government headed by Dr. Manmohan Singh. Pilot, who lost to Ashok Gehlot in the race to the post of chief minister, served as the veteran leader's deputy before staging an unsuccessful rebellion in 2020. However, he was pacified after intervention by the Gandhis.

2. Manish Tewari: A prominent Hindu face of the Congress in Punjab, Manish Tewari had also served as a Union minister in the UPA government. He was also a part of the so-called G23, the rebel group which had demanded reforms in the Congress. 3. Shashi Tharoor: The three-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has been included in the top Congress panel. He had fought the elections for the post of Congress president, which was ultimately won by Mallikarjun Kharge. 4. Kanhaiya Kumar: A former student leader, Kanhaiya Kumar had served as the president of Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union president. He later jumped into political fray and joined the Communist Party of India. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai in Bihar, but lost. He joined the Congress in 2021. He was appointed AICC in-charge of National Students Union of India (NSUI) last month.

5. Nasir Hussain: Syed Nasir Hussain is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka.

6. Alka Lamba: A former NSUI president, Lamba rose in Congress ranks to become the All India Mahila Congress general secretary in 2002. In 2014, she had left the Congress to join Aam Aadmi Party. She had fought the 2015 Delhi elections from Chandni Chowk and won. However, she left the AAP in 2019 and returned to Congress. She contested 2020 Delhi polls but lost. 7. Pallam Raju: Hailing from Pitapura in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, Pallam Raju was elected to Lok Sabha in 2004 and 2009. He also served as human resources development minister and later MoS Defence in the UPA government headed by Dr. Manmohan Singh. 8. Pawan Khera: Khera is currently serving as the chairman, Media & Publicity Deptt (AICC). 9. Ganesh Godiyal: A prominent Brahmin face of Congress in Uttarakhand, Godiyal was appointed PCC chief in the run up to the assembly election last year. However, after the party failed to wrest the state from BJP, he had to resign. 10. Kodikkunil Suresh: He is a Congress MP from Kerala. 11. Yashomati Thakur: A Congress MLA from Maharashtra, Thakur served as Amravati Guardian minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

12. Supriya Shrinate: A former journalist, Shrinate contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, but she lost. She is currently the Chairperson Social Media and Digital Platforms, Congress. 13. Priniti Shinde: She is a Congress MLA from Solapur city central. Daughter of Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde, Priniti has won the assembly seat twice.

14. Gaurav Gogoi: Son of three-time Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav is a two-time MP and currently serves as Congress' deputy Leader in Lok Sabha. 15. Kamleshwar Patel: He is a former minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is currently a sitting MLA from Sihawal.

