Congress Working Committee to meet on April 17 to discuss Covid situation

The Congress party has called a meeting of its working committee on April 17 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

This is the first time the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s top executive body, has called a meeting exclusively to discuss the pandemic. The second wave of Covid-19 has already affected 13.7 million people in India, roughly accounting for 10% of the global cases.

Both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi have written to the Prime Minister, suggesting measures to tackle the crisis. While Sonia Gandhi asked for emergency approval of all domestic vaccine candidates, Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government stop the export of vaccines to cater to Indian patients.

Also Read | Clear more vaccines fast, says Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

A letter from KC Venugopal, party general secretary in charge of organisation, said, “A meeting of the CWC will be held on Saturday, April 17, via video conferencing to discuss the matters related to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.”

On Monday, Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for emergency approval of all vaccine candidates with required clearances, vaccination for anyone who demands it and a minimum monthly guaranteed income of ₹6,000 in every eligible citizen’s account to help them cope with Covid-19-induced lockdowns in various places.

Rahul Gandhi, however, in his letter took jibes at the government for its vaccination management and pointed out that so far only 1% of the population had received the vaccine and that the snail’s pace of inoculation would have disastrous consequences. He had also urged the PM to go beyond showcasing the his photo, and in a tweet on Monday, he asked the PM to go beyond “eventbaazi”.

To be sure, the government, however, has moved quickly. The country’s drugs regulator granted emergency use authorisation to Sputnik V, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute. On Tuesday, the government announced that it has granted emergency use authorisation to vaccines that already have similar approvals from the US Food & Drug Administration, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the EU’s European Medicines Agency, Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, or those listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

This move will substantially help the Narendra Modi government to overcome the alleged shortage of vaccines and gain speed in the vaccination programme. Many non-National Democratic Alliance-led states have complained of an acute shortage of vaccines and shut down several vaccination sites even as the health ministry refuted such claims.

Saturday’s meeting will be held virtually, as was the last CWC meeting held in January, which was marred by squabbling between at least three senior leaders before it decided that the internal polls of the Congress will be held in June after the current round of assembly elections. Senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma demanded elections in CWC and Central Election Committee (CEC).