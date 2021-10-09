Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CWC to meet on October 16; farmers issue, political situation on agenda
india news

CWC to meet on October 16; farmers issue, political situation on agenda

The highest executive body of the party is also likely to address some of the questions related to the political turmoil in its Punjab unit
The meeting, according to a party functionary, will be held physically. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 02:40 PM IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on October 16, a day after Dussehra, to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the issues faced by farmers, people familiar with the developments said.

The highest executive body of the party is also likely to address some of the questions related to the political turmoil in its Punjab unit, as demanded by G23 leaders earlier, the people cited above added.

The meeting, according to a party functionary, will be held physically. For the past 18 months, CWCs have been held virtually amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The CWC meeting will take place on October 16. It might be a physical meeting,” said a senior leader.

The meeting is likely to focus on the farmers’ issues after party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the kin of farmers who died after being allegedly mowed down by a car belonging to Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

With farmers alleging that Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, was in the car that ran over the people, the Congress has demanded the sacking of the minister and the arrest of his son.

Last month, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had written to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking a CWC meeting to discuss the political situation in Punjab and Goa units as well as the “mass exodus” in the party.

