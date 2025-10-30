‘Congress-RJD insulting Chhath festival’: says PM Modi at Muzaffarpur rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, accused the Congress and RJD leaders of insulting the revered Chhath festival and its devotees in their bid to secure votes in Bihar. Mumbai, Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT_PRINT)

“The women who observe long fasts without water, who stand in the sacred Ganga and offer arghya to Surya Dev, in the eyes of the RJD and Congress, they are merely doing drama,” Modi said.

“Will the mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult to Chhathi Maiyya? No true Bihari can ever forget such disrespect,” he added.

The Prime Minister said his government is working to secure a UNESCO heritage tag for the Chhath festival.

Stepping up his attack on the opposition, Modi asked, “Those who looted the railways, will they ever develop connectivity in Bihar?”

He further remarked, “Katta, krurta, katuta, kusashan, corruption — these are the five identities of RJD’s jungle raj in Bihar.”

Also Read | ‘PM Modi will dance for votes’: Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack in Bihar, BJP hits back PM Modi on ‘lathbandhan’ Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Bihar will never forget the "misdeeds of Jungle Raj", an apparent reference to the RJD rule, and dubbed the opposition alliance as a "lathbandhan" (a coalition of criminals), whose leaders are out on bail.

Interacting with young BJP workers through the NaMo App, Modi also asked all the NDA partners to campaign together for the two-phase Bihar elections next month and highlight the achievements of the NDA government in the state.