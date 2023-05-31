Congress's ‘campaignjeevi’ jibe as Modi sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in Rajasthan, the Congress on Wednesday said his attempt to defame the grand old party in the state is bound to fail. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people of Rajasthan know that the incumbent government has done a wonderful job and “BJP is scared of our achievements.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting in Ajmer, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.(PTI)

In a tweet, Ramesh said, “Aaj campaignjeevi ne Ajmer se Rajasthan ke liye apna chunaavi prachar launch kiya. Modi raag keval daag se Congress ko badnaam kar raha hai. (Today campaignjeevi launched his election campaign for Rajasthan from Ajmer. Modi raag (tune) is only defaming Congress with stain.)”

“It first failed miserably in Karnataka, now it is bound to fail in Rajasthan. Because the people of Rajasthan know that the Congress government has done a wonderful job here. BJP is scared of our achievements,” he added.

Speaking in Parliament in 2021, Modi said a new "breed" of agitators called "andolanjeevi has emerged in the country who cannot live without agitation and the nation should guard against them. The Congress has since been using terms like "jumlajeevi" and "campaignjeevi" to hit back at the prime minister.

Addressing a gathering in Ajmer, Modi alleged that the Congress is a party that took "85 per cent commission", and referred to a statement by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that when his government sent one rupee only 15 paise would reach the intended beneficiary. He accused Congress of following a policy of misleading the poor and keeping them deprived during its rule.

"Fifty years ago, Congress guaranteed that it will remove poverty. But it turned out to be their biggest betrayal to the poor."

“It has been a policy of the Congress to mislead the poor and keep them deprived. The people of Rajasthan have also suffered a lot due to this.”

In his first remarks on the Congress-led Opposition boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the prime minister said they "insulted" the sentiment of the country and the hard work of 60,000 labourers.

"India got a new Parliament building three days back. I ask you whether you are proud of it or not. Did you feel the joy on the increase in India's prestige? The Congress and some parties like it hurled muck of politics on this too," he said.

