Congress's Deepender Hooda shares video of his ‘sealed’ house: ‘Is it crime to…’

High-voltage drama continued in the national capital for the third consecutive day as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money-laundering case linked with National Herald. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda joined the fellow party leaders in hitting out at the government for blocking the protest march in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the Rajya Sabha member said that his Delhi residence has been released by the police ahead of their planned march. Hooda asked whether it is a crime to hold a peaceful protest in the national capital.

“Since this morning my Delhi residence has been sealed by Delhi Police, hundreds of supporters are present along with family at home…Is it a crime to hold a peaceful march in Delhi?” the Congress leader wrote in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Congress workers burnt tires outside the Enforcement Directorate office in protest to the probe against Gandhi in the National Herald case. Top Congress leaders have been courting arrest in solidarity with the Wayanad MP as gathering of more than four people has been banned in central Delhi under section 144 of CrPC.

Earlier today, chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel told a press conference that it was the first time in the country's history that a national party's offices were put out of bounds of its own workers.

"The atmosphere in the country is in front of everyone to see. I could not bring my own staff inside the AICC office. No one else is allowed. Political activists cannot enter their party offices. This is happening for the first time in the country," Baghel said.

"They are trying to stop political activities of leaders. You can only suppress someone till a limit, and now, all limits have been crossed," he added.

