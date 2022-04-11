Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge examined in National Herald case: sources

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was examined on Monday in the National Herald corruption case by the Enforcement Directorate, sources said. The 79-year-old leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha,a relentless BJP critic, was summoned to appear before the officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation.

The probe in the National Herald corruption case - linked to the Congress and the Gandhis - has been going on for years. There have been accusations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited or AJL by Young Indian Pvt. Ltd (YI).

The National Herald, started by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. The daily was said to be a Congress mouthpiece.

In 2010, the AJL - dealing with financial challenges - was taken over by a newly-floated company called Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) with Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, the BJP's Subramanian Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, son, Rahul, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only ₹ 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover ₹ 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd, owner of National Herald, owed to the Congress.

Seven accused in the case - Motilal Vora, AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and YI and the Gandhis - had denied accusations against them.

Meanwhile, Kharge has been relentlessly attacking the BJP over various issues. "In this battle against the BJP all opposition parties should unite see the BJP out to ensure that people can get some relief," the senior Congress leader said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)