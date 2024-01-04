Cong's ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ renamed as ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. Here's why

Congress on Thursday renamed its ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ that is scheduled to kick off from January 14 from northeastern India to the western shore. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the march will now be called ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.



“In the meeting of all general secretaries, in-charges, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders, it was felt that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has become a brand that is embedded in minds of people. We should not lose it,” Ramesh said, referring to the march carried out by Rahul Gandhi in September 2022 from Kanyakumari to Srinagar in January 2023," he added.



According to Ramesh, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will begin at 12 pm from violence-hit Manipur's capital Imphal on January 14. Rahul Gandhi will address the 6,700-km march twice daily over the course of 66 days. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, (PTI file)

“Based on the discussions today we finalised routes. We always had Arunachal Pradesh in mind and therefore BJNY will cover 15 states including Arunachal,” he added.



The Congress initially had planned the march from Arunachal's Pasighat to Porbandar in Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. But the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3 prompted the Congress to change its plan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The yatra will cover a distance of 1,000 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh, where the party has just one Lok Sabha MP, i.e former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The BJNY will cover 523 kilometres in West Bengal across seven districts in five days.

“All INDIA parties and civil society organisations will be invited,” Ramesh said, adding that the march will cover 110 districts in total.



Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra received mixed successes so far. The Congress suffered its worst defeat in Gujarat, but managed to form government in Himachal Pradesh. The grand old party was wiped out in north India but managed to win Karnataka and Telangana in 2023.



(With bureau inputs)