Congress' Halla Bol rally rescheduled to Sept 4, says Jairam Ramesh, due to Covid

The Congress' mega rally against price rise at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is being rescheduled from August 28 to September 4 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, said the party's key spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Congress general secretary in-charge of communications wrote, "Due to the prevailing #COVID19 situation, the Congress party’s Mehangai Par Halla Bol Rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, is being rescheduled from Aug 28th to Sept 4th."

Mehangai Chaupal

The 'Halla Bol' rally has been planned as a culmination of the grand old party's nationwide protest meetings against price rise being organised in all Assembly constituencies. The series of interactive “Mehangai Chaupal” meetings are being held between August 17 and 23 in mandis, retail markets and other locations in all assembly constituencies.

Earlier this month, the Congress had launched a massive protest against unemployment and price rise when top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took to the streets in black clothes and clashed with police.

At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had labelled it as the party's bid to use black magic on citizens.

Unrest within Cong?

Meanwhile, the rescheduling of the mega rally comes close on the heels of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad declined to head the Campaign Committee for Jammu and Kashmir hours after he was appointed to the post by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail