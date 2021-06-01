Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Consignment of 3 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine reaches Hyderabad
india news

Consignment of 3 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine reaches Hyderabad

This is the largest-ever import shipment of Covid-19 vaccines handled in India till date, officials said.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Sputnik V shipment at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (twitter.com/RGIAHyd)

A consignment of three million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday.

A GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) press release said the vaccine consignment arrived from Russia on a specially chartered freighter RU-9450 which touched down at Hyderabad Airport at 03.43 hours.

"While GHAC has already handled several import shipments of vaccine prior to this, todays shipment of 56.6 tonnes of vaccines is the single largest import shipment of COVID-19 vaccines handled in India till date.This shipment completed all processes and was dispatched in less than 90 minutes," it said.

The Sputnik V vaccine requires specialised handling and storage, required to be kept at a temperature of -20 C.

GHAC has been working closely with the experts from the customers supply chain team, officials from customs department and other relevant stakeholders over an extended period of time to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the Air Cargo Terminal for smooth handling of the vaccine shipments, it said.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) ofSputnikVin India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use ofSputnikV.

Dr Reddys which had earlier received over two lakh vaccines from RDIF, recently soft-launchedSputnikVand tied up with Apollo Hospitals for piloting the vaccine.

