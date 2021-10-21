Consistency key, efforts must go on: Dr VK Paul on 1-billion Covid vaccine feat

Niti aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul on Thursday stressed the importance of consistency while congratulating the nation on achieving the historic milestone of administering 100 crore or one billion doses of vaccines against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Dr Paul, one of the key faces of the government in its fight against the pandemic, said it was remarkable to accomplish the feat in just nine months as the vaccination drive to contain the virus had begun in January earlier this year.

At the time of publishing the story, as many as 1,00,04,12,900 doses were administered so far of which 18,82,572 were given on Thursday so far. The government has set a target of vaccinating a record 2.5 crore beneficiaries during the day.

While stating that over 75 per cent adults have received their first dose of the vaccine, Dr Paul said another 25 per cent eligible beneficiaries were yet to be vaccinated for free.

Also, just a little over 30 per cent of India’s population has been inoculated with both doses of vaccines, while another 10 crore are yet to take their second jab. Calling it unfinished work that must be accomplished, Dr Paul said efforts must go on.

“Congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach the 1-billion dose mark for any nation,an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India,” Dr Paul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Union government said more than 103.5 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories till now. Over 10.85 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.