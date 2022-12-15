‘Conspiracy by TMC’: BJP MP on stampede in Bengal that killed three

Bharatiya Janta Party MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday alleged that the stampede at a blanket distribution event in West Bengal's Asansol, which claimed three lives, and left five injured, was a “conspiracy” by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to frame Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who also present in the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP from Bishnupur said that the stampede was a conspiracy by the TMC to frame BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. "The TMC has repeatedly tried to frame Suvendu Adhikari. The incident occurred an hour after Suvendu Adhikari left the spot," Khan added.

He claimed that when the BJP leader left, some “criminals” went to the area and triggered the stampede. Khan further extended his deepest sympathies with the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had blamed Adhikari for the stampede. He said the saffron party organised an illegal rally without police permission leading to the chaos.

Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam said that no permission was taken from them for the event. "A blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. 3 people died in it and 5 were injured. We'll investigate the matter and take action," Neelakantam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, there was chaos as people pushed their way up to the dais where the organisers, were handing out blankets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON